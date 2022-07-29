The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their scheduled meeting on July 25 at 7 p.m. There were 11 members in attendance.
A special thank you is extended to Jason Hummel, Ken Dinant, Simon Harpster and Don Dinant for all of the work they have been doing and continue to do.
Winners at the Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club Booth were: Lottery Tree — Emil Johnson; Afgan — Alan Good; and the 50/50 — Patty Casher. Special thanks is extended to those who supported the club and especially to Fred Templeton and Hummel for setting up; Hummel for tearing down the tent; and Rita Frank and Samantha Bainey for their help before, during and after the event.
An Ultimate Sub and Apple Dumpling Sale is scheduled for Sept. 13. Orders can be placed with club members or by calling Sharon at 814-342-0899 or Lanetta at 814-339-6931.
The four-month lottery calendars are now being sold. They can be purchased from club members, at Adler’s Market, Gary’s Beauty Shop or by calling Lanetta at 814-339-6931.
The next food sale with Mike Sullivan is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and our new rental rates. The next meeting is set for Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.