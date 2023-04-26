GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its regular meeting recently with 19 members in attendance.
The rifle shoot will conclude regular shoots on April 27. Shoots for the summer will be posted at a later date.
The food sale scheduled for April 28 with Irish Mike Sullivan has been canceled. It will be scheduled at a later date.
A cornhole tournament is set for June 3. Contact Jesse at 814-574-1497 for details.
Election of officers was held. Results: President – Jerry Lese; Vice President – Fred Templeton; Secretary – Lanetta Knowles; Treasurer – Sharon Templeton; Trustees – Simon Harpster, Jesse Clemmer, Erick McKay; Membership – Roni Clemmer, Games Co-chair, Rita Frank and Lanetta Knowles.
Hoagies will be delivered on May 2.
2023 dues can be paid by making checks payable to Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club and mailed to Roni Clemmer, 1325 Six Mile Rd, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates.