MORRISDALE — In the upcoming months, former band director William Gabel will assist the West Branch H.S. Warrior Band with their spring concert composition.
Gabel will attend a few rehearsals with the Warrior Band as an artist-in-residence. An artist-in-residence is a person with a specific skill set recruited to assist a program for any given period of time. Gabel will join the band for a few rehearsals to work with a selection of music.
The piece of music Gabel will mainly focus on is “Fantasy on an Irish Air,” which Richard Saucedo arranged. Gabel has prior experience working with this piece.
“Our time frame is really based on availability,” said music teacher Lance Jones. “Mr. Gabel may just be joining us for a rehearsal, or if we can schedule more time throughout the semester, it may continue through our spring concert.“
The band had time with Gabel before his recent visits. Last spring, he came in for a workshop where he talked to the band about different breathing techniques when playing and where to point their sound. He gave the band helpful ideas to try, and many students said it was worthwhile.
“Mr. Gabel had a visit with the band last spring,” Jones said. “It was a one-class session that really felt like the beginning of a larger conversation, so it is exciting to be able for us to continue that talk in the form of an artist-in-residence project!”
Gabel came in for his first visit with the band on Friday, Jan. 13, and will be back again on Friday, Feb. 3.