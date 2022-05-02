PHILIPSBURG — Black Moshannon State Park Friends group, through their parent organization Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, is seeking online donations as part of the annual Centre Gives online fund raiser.
Donations can be made beginning on May 10 at 9 a.m. and ending on May 11 at 9 p.m. Minimum donation is $10. Friends are listed under Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
PPFF equally divides the funds between the two Centre County volunteer groups, Friends of Black Moshannon State Park and Friends of Rothrock State Forest. Donate at www.centregives.org and help support the visitor experience at your local state park.
For more information, contact Centre Gives at 814-237-6229.
Friends groups affiliated with state parks and forests across the state of Pennsylvania provide tens of thousands of volunteer hours, working to improve and enhance state parks and forests. These groups connect people to the natural places of Pennsylvania while enhancing the role of public lands in local communities.