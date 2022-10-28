WEST DECATUR — Following a ribbon cutting for the first completed homes at the Village of Hope on Oct. 20, the very first person to officially become a resident there accepted the keys to her home from Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging CEO Kathleen Gillespie. Donna Shaw, of Boggs Township, is eager to move in.
“It’s like it’s not reality yet. There are just no words. It’s so exciting,” Shaw said while looking around her newly constructed residence.
Village of Hope a, subsidiary of Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, is situated on nearly 50 acres in Boggs Township in a rural, tranquil setting. It is an inclusive multi-ability, multi-generational, inclusive community.
“This is an alternative to institutional lock-down environments, providing a far more open, fulfilling, and healthy life at a lower cost,” Gillespie said. “At Village of Hope, people can live their lives the way they choose, while knowing they still have the support of an inclusive community right outside their door.”
Independent living was one of the most appealing qualities offered at VOH for Shaw. She has been living with her son and his family for some time. And while they have a solid family relationship, having a home of her own and the sense of pride that comes with it is something she missed.
She said, “It’s just a place of my own. I knew I wanted to stay in Boggs Township in my own place, and this fit the bill.”
The single level layout is also important to Shaw, who found the stairs in her son’s home were becoming more difficult to navigate.
Residents like Shaw who like to remain active will enjoy the addition of a Village Hall that will come in a future development phase. Centrally located, this facility will provide space for social gatherings, activities and events, such as concerts, bingo and more.
Duplexes and single-family homes will both be available as the Village of Hope grows. For more information, visit www.mrvoh.life or call 814-765-2696.