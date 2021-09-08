JOHNSONBURG — The first crows finally arrived on Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Rolfe Beagle Club’s statewide 10-day Coyote and Crow Hunt sponsored by the club.
Steve Krug was hunting a farmer’s field on Friday and harvested two crows. Spike Wilson was hunting late evening on Saturday and harvested one crow. Both hunters had previously brought in coyotes to the hunt.
Weigh-in is every day of the hunt at 6 p.m. All state Game Commission hunting regulations must be followed.
All questions should be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com.