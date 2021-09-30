MAHAFFEY — A fall fest and benefit dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Mahaffey Firehall.
There will be a basket raffle, bake sale and a kid’s corner featuring crafts and a children’s basket raffle at a cost of $3 per child.
The meal will include a choice of ham or roast beef, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, corn, roll and dessert. Tickets are $10 each.
To purchase tickets contact Kim Belford at 814-592-8436, Theresa Dilts at 814-577-1054 or the firehall at 814-277-6639. A very limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door.
Proceeds from the festival and the benefit dinner will be used to pay down the principal on the firehall’s mortgage.