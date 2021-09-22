STATE COLLEGE — Centre Region Fall Bike Anywhere Friday is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24.
Bike Anywhere Friday is an initiative to get people riding in the Centre Region in the spring, summer, fall and winter. All you need to do is ride your bike any distance in the Centre Region on Friday. After you ride, register the number of miles you biked. Everyone that registers will be entered for a chance to win a $50 local bike shop gift card.
There will also be free coffee for bike commuters from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the State College Borough Municipal Plaza. Stop by on your way to work or school, or anywhere else in the morning. If you aren’t a coffee drinker or don’t consume caffeine, other beverages will be provided. This event is also an excellent way to log some miles for Fall Bike Anywhere Friday!
Matthew Cox, CentreBike President, said, “Take free coffee, donuts, and snacks, and add a bunch of bicyclists, and you have a Bike Commuter Coffee event which falls on Fall Bike Anywhere Friday. Regardless of how far you ride on Friday, remember to register your miles for a chance to win a $50 gift card from a local bike shop.”
Jasmine Fields, State College Borough sustainability program officer, said, “The borough is excited to be able to promote and encourage cycling through events like Bike Anywhere Friday and Commuter Coffees. The events give us an opportunity to educate and engage with the public on bike facilities and safe and legal riding. These events also support the Borough’s Bicycle Friendly Business initiative, Sustainability Plan, and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals.”
If you are looking for places to ride, check out the interactive bike map at www.crcog.net/bike. The map includes information about existing bike facilities, public bike repair stations and the Region’s public parks which are a great place to ride.
Bike Anywhere Friday is a partnership between CentreBike, Centre Regional Planning Agency, Centre Region Parks and Recreation, Centre Moves, State College Borough, Ferguson Township, and Penn State Transportation Services.
Please visit www.crcog.net/bike for information on how to register your ride. If you would like more information about this event, please contact Trish Meek at (814) 231-3050 or email at tmeek@crcog.net.