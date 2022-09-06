The Clearfield Parents of Addicted Loved Ones Group, in partnership with REST, Inc., the Hyde Wesleyan Church, and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission will be holding a special service on Sept. 20 to raise awareness and convey support for those impacted by substance use disorder, their families and loved ones of those lost to overdose.

September is recognized as National Recovery Month. According to the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, “the goal throughout September is to come together, celebrate individuals in recovery, and offer hope to those who are struggling. National Recovery Month reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover. The 2022 National Recovery Month theme is ‘Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,’ reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.”

