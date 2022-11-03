A young Curwensville man is helping to improve the daily lives of area seniors with his Eagle Scout project.
Danny Redding, 15, has fulfilled all requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement rank available in the Boy Scouts of America. His work toward this goal culminated in the completion of a mandatory service project. For this, Danny chose to create an activity cart to donate to the Adult Day Center in Clearfield.
The Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging opened the Adult Day Center in April of 2022. The program provides care during the day to older adults in need of support services. The consumers play games together, complete puzzles, organize items and more. They are provided lunch and all dine together.
Because this environment is especially therapeutic for individuals living with dementia and other cognitive impairments, Redding decided to create something that would contribute to the care of those very people. The activity cart he created is loaded with puzzles, sticker books, art supplies, nail files and nail polish, games and more.
Rummage bins full of items the user can discover, like nuts and bolts, and a holiday bin full of Christmas ornaments help to stimulate the mind. Additionally, a fidget blanket Redding included allows the user to get cozy while occupying their hands and mind with gadgets attached to the blanket.
“I wanted to do it, not only because it benefits the community, but because I wanted to do something meaningful to me,” Redding said.
Adult Day Coordinator Julie Fenton said, “Danny was very thoughtful in putting the activities together on this cart. Everything he included provides positive stimulation for consumers with different cognitive abilities. This type of stimulation is incredibly helpful for people with dementia and related conditions, as it occupies the mind and creates a sense of calm. The idea to put all of these on a mobile cart also makes it easy to move all of the activities around the center to wherever a consumer is comfortable using them.”