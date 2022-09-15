Charity Auction committee

Pictured are members of the 2022 Ann S. Thacik Charity Auction with some auction items that have already been donated. From left are Joan Bracco, Steve Harmic, Ronda Vaughn, Matt Day, Vicki Myers, and Cathie Hugar.

 Submitted

The 2022 Ann S. Thacik Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 27th annual event. This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually, and auction items can be viewed online now by visiting www.ccaaa.net and clicking on the auction link located on the home page.

Register to participate in the online auction by texting CCAAA22 to 76278.

Tags

Trending Food Videos