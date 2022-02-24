CURWENSVILLE — The meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club met for its annual February tureen dinner and meeting Feb. 1 at the Curwensville Community Center.
Alida Wingard reported on the free soup giveaway held Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event, a combined activity of the club and CNB bank, was held at Curwensville Beverage. Clearfield Wholesale donated containers. More than 100 people were served and enjoyed soup on a brisk, snowy day.
Thank you notes were sent to Grace Lutheran Church for the $200 donation and the Bells Landing Quilting Belles and Grampian Lions Club for the donation of a quilt and chances for the club to raffle.
Publicity Committee Chairwoman Joan Domico reported the Curwensville Community Center is exploring various ways to raise funds for the center. Domico also reported she is collecting items to be donated to Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation for its bingo games. She said residents especially enjoy the sun-activated motion figures.
The Curwensville Public Library’s winter book sale was held Feb. 9-10. It was noted member Gladys Kline was invited to attend the Curwensville Merchants Association’s meeting.
The blood drive held earlier this month was a success. The goal was 25 units, and 35 units were collected. That number equates to 21 whole blood and 14 power reds. Chairwoman Lois Richards thanked Sharon Eisenhower, Susan Wingard and Alida Wingard for helping.
New members Sandy Buhler, Cindy McDonald and Alida Wingard will be installed at the May meeting.
GFWCCWC’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. The program will be presented by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.