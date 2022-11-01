CURWENSVILLE — General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club held its October meeting at the Curwensville Community Center.
Entertainment was a Chinese auction, and refreshments were enjoyed by 18 members and one guest.
Regular business was conducted. President Lois Richards shared “the last ten rules of rural Pennsylvania education.”
Trunk or treat was changed this year to the parking lot at Curwensville Area Elementary School. Club members were asked to donate candy and books. It was held on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Jackie Trifelli announced details of the coming craft show, sponsored by the club, at the Curwensville Community Center during Home for the Holidays Saturday, Nov. 5. Workers and baked goods are needed. There will be free admission, baked goods, a craft sale, vendors, refreshments, vegetable soup and an indoor yard sale.
Members were asked to sign up to help set up Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
The club’s next regular meeting will be at Irvin Manor in Curwensville.