CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has noted its donations for the months of August and September.
Donations were given in memory of:
- Joe Bakaysa by Linda Harzinski and family, Curwensville Municipal Authority and the Spaid family, Gerald, Nancy and Jeff
- Janice Bloom by Andrea Keller
- Dave Bonsall by Elaine Russel
- Joe Dale by Moldy Oldie Group
- Connor J. Gerg by Grandma Ammerman
- Kendra Graham Wigfield by Cindy Rebon
- Shelly Hoyt by Bernie, Harriet and Joe Carfley and Jennifer (Carfley) Hutton
- Kathryn “Kathy” Long by Buck and Linda Messich and Mary Shelton
- Betty Neeper by Dorce and Carole Michaels
- Butch McCully by Rhonda and Denny Sheeder
- Margaret “Servilla” McGarry by Dorce and Carole Michaels
- Mika by Cindy Rebon and Linda Myers
- Helen Painter by Dorce and Carole Michaels and Denny and Rhonda Sheeder
- Jeanne Petrone by the Redden families, Aunt Lies and Aunt Trudy, Dorce and Carole Michael and Linda Harzinski
- Bob “Neeb” Shafer by Elaine Russell
- Gary Summers by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
- Kendra Graham Wigfield by Cindy Rebon
- Nelson Wilsoncroft by Elaine Russell
- Joe Wriglesworth by Dorce and Carole Michaels
A donation was also given in honor of Ralph A. Cardamone and staff by Theresa Ammerman.