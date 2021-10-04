CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has noted its donations for the months of August and September.

Donations were given in memory of:

  • Joe Bakaysa by Linda Harzinski and family, Curwensville Municipal Authority and the Spaid family, Gerald, Nancy and Jeff
  • Janice Bloom by Andrea Keller
  • Dave Bonsall by Elaine Russel
  • Joe Dale by Moldy Oldie Group
  • Connor J. Gerg by Grandma Ammerman
  • Kendra Graham Wigfield by Cindy Rebon
  • Shelly Hoyt by Bernie, Harriet and Joe Carfley and Jennifer (Carfley) Hutton
  • Kathryn “Kathy” Long by Buck and Linda Messich and Mary Shelton
  • Betty Neeper by Dorce and Carole Michaels
  • Butch McCully by Rhonda and Denny Sheeder
  • Margaret “Servilla” McGarry by Dorce and Carole Michaels
  • Mika by Cindy Rebon and Linda Myers
  • Helen Painter by Dorce and Carole Michaels and Denny and Rhonda Sheeder
  • Jeanne Petrone by the Redden families, Aunt Lies and Aunt Trudy, Dorce and Carole Michael and Linda Harzinski
  • Bob “Neeb” Shafer by Elaine Russell
  • Gary Summers by Hepburnia United Methodist Church
  • Kendra Graham Wigfield by Cindy Rebon
  • Nelson Wilsoncroft by Elaine Russell
  • Joe Wriglesworth by Dorce and Carole Michaels

A donation was also given in honor of Ralph A. Cardamone and staff by Theresa Ammerman.

