CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area High School Class of 1971 celebrated their 50th reunion last year on Oct. 3, 2021.
The reunion was held at the Grandview Restaurant at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. There were 74 in attendance and 49 of those were classmates.
Attending were: Eileen (Mahlon) Krom, Doug Howell, Autum (Bowman) Howell, Linoa (Helsel) Prohaska, Bette (Bloom) Newsham and Pam (Whitaker) Wilkinson.
Judy (Hatten) McCombs, Janet McKeown, Rita (Addleman) Taylor, Karen (Kessler) Caldwell, Viki (Drake) Bell, Susan (Norris) Zarecky, Jean (Antes) Thomas, Patty (Leonard) Johnston, Butch Mulling, Brenda (Straw) Mullins, Gary Sunderland, Bob Tubbs, Cindy (Miller) Irwin and Karen (Fryer) Gallaher.
Janet (Flynn) Robbins, Sharon (McCartney) Fetcha, Kathy Wheeler, Susan (Sass) Ducket, Deb (Rowles) Faccone, Chris Radzieta, Sandy (Lee) Hummel, Nancy (Bloom) Buell, Doris (Wood) Emery, Dave Barrett, Gary Bressler, Ed McCombs, Joey Peters, Tom Pentz, Gerry (Shaffer) Brady and Norman (Farewell) Butler.
Susan Scipione, Jim Aughenbaugh, Barb (Calowell) Curry, Jim Wingard, Bob Buell, Don Gearhart, Fred Johnson, Gary Elensky, Don Russell, Allen Stephens, Steve Pearcy, Lilly (Oswalt) Fink and Ted Prisk.
The reunion was a great success due to all the help of some classmates and the owners and workers at the restaurant.