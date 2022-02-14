County historical society seeking funeral memorial cards for genealogical research

Clearfield County Historical Society has announced a new project underway for genealogical research.
As the interest in family history is growing, the Genealogy Committee at the Clearfield County Historical Society has realized how much information one little funeral or memorial card can hold. The information includes dates, funeral home, church or remembrance service with burial location.
In some cases, personalized family information can be customized for the deceased. These memorial cards can also be a vital source of information if the deceased does not have a published obituary.
Many of us find ourselves with a stack of these cards piled up in drawers, books, and other “catch all” places.
If you would like to find a home for these cards, send them over to the Clearfield County Historical Society. One little card may help someone with their family research for generations to come.
Funeral cards can be mailed to Wiliam B. Alexander Genealogical Research Center, 511 Van Valzah Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.