James Coons is the recipient of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Foundation 2021 Pharmacy Residency Preceptor Excellence Award.
Coons is the son of Janet Coons and the late James E. Coons of Clearfield. The award recognizes the contributions of a preceptor who has used creative methods to train, mentor and motivate pharmacy residents.
Coons is a cardiology pharmacotherapy specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a professor in the pharmacy and therapeutics department at the School of Pharmacy.
Coons also serves as the PGY2cariology pharmacy residency program director at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He is also a fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American College of Cardiology and a board certified cardiology pharmacist. He is past chair of the ACCP Cardiology Practice and Research Network.