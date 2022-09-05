Richard W. Snyder II

COALPORT — The Coalport Museum Commission’s recent meeting began with an interesting presentation on long wall mining by former coal miner Mike Delfosse, who illustrated his talk with a schematic drawing of how the tunnel and wall drilling would occur, coal removal and ventilation.

This was the first of a “speaker series” that the commission has planned as one part of the “Visit Clearfield County grant” awarded to the commission in January 2022.

