COALPORT — Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the reopening of the Coalport Center for Active Living at its new location at 961 Forest St., Coalport on Monday, March 14.
In addition to providing a nutritious, chef-cooked meal, the center also offers social activities, a wide range of informative and educational programs, creative arts, exercise, community services and coming soon, Amazon Explore Experiences.
The newly renovated center will offer participants a warm, welcoming, comfortable environment designed for maximum participation and interaction.
Individuals interested in attending and ordering a meal or in need of additional information should contact the center manager at the phone number listed below; or call the Agency for additional information.
Coalport CAL is open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The center can be reached at (814) 672- 3574
CCAAA is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, and can be reached at (814) 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions.