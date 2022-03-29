On Friday, April 8, the Clearfield YMCA will present “Clearfield’s Funniest Night Out” at the St. Charles Café ballroom in Clearfield.
The headliner for the night is Matt Wohlfarth who has worked from coast to coast headlining at the Improv, Funny Bones, Punchline, The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. He has toured with Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Bobcat Goldwait and others. Over the past two years, in addition to writing and performing, he has worked extensively with Yakov Smirnoff. He has raised thousands of dollars for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Joining Wohlfarth on stage will be Tracie Jayne and Doug Sluk. Jayne is a petite, tough cookie from a small town outside Pittsburgh and a die-hard Steeler fan. She can be seen regularly at New York City comedy clubs and tours military bases overseas. She was named the emerging comic of the year in the New York Underground Comedy Festival.
Sluk will be the emcee and host for the evening. He performs regularly at the Steel City Improv.
This is an adult only (21 years+) comedy fundraiser. The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m. Advance tickets only. Admission includes the comedy show, hors d’ oeuvres and a pitcher of beer. Come out for a great night and support the Clearfield YMCA’s scholarship fund, which is used to allocate memberships and programs to people who need financial assistance.
Purchase advance tickets at the YMCA or online at slapsticksproductions.com For more information call the YMCA at 814-765-5521.