There is a new recreational addition to Witmer Park in Clearfield — a Gaga Ball court.
Warren Diethrick, a 16-year-old Boy Scout from Troop 9 in Clearfield completed his Eagle Scout Project with the help of his troop, leaders, community, family and friends this month.
Gaga Ball is a variant of dodgeball that is played in a gaga “pit.” The game combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping, with the objective of being the last person standing. Players hit the ball at each other with their hands, and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the knee.
“I wanted to give back to my community. I have enjoyed playing at Witmer park when I was a little kid. I wanted to make a place at the park that everyone could play, even older children and adults. Gaga Ball is a fun game that anyone of all ages can play,” Diethrick said.
The Eagle Scout Project was approved by Clearfield Borough committee members, Troop 9 committee members, and Bucktail Council.
“I was thankful for this opportunity. Clearfield Borough and my troop were very supportive and helpful and I could not have done it without them,” Diethrick notes.
This labor-intensive Eagle Scout project took 77 hours of planning, preparation, and work time. Warren was able to fundraise and receive donations of over $1,800 to make this addition to the park. From beginning to end, the project took four months from planning, fundraising, working, and finally playing at the park.
Diethrick said, “Please come to the park and play and watch. It is fun to just join a game that has already started and to make new friends of all ages. Please be respectful and have fun. If you need a ball, they are in storage across the street with the borough — just ask them for a ball.”
Warren’s mother, Jessica McKendrick, said, “It was so great to see so many people come out and help Warren with his project. We had 16 others scouts come help at work party, two friends, and five leaders. Warren had to show his leadership skills on the day of the work party because he had broken his arm a week earlier.”