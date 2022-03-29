Clearfield County Public Library has announced the April schedule for the mobile library services unit.
- Friday, April 1, Madera Firehall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, April 4, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 5, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 6, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 7, Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, April 11, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 12, Mahaffey Firehall (inside), 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 13, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 14, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 18, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 19, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, April 22, Madera Firehall, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Coffee N Bananas, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, April 25, Blackwood Auctions, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 26, The Rock Church, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 27, Penfield Grange, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Frenchville VFW, 2-4 p.m.