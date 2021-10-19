Did you ever wonder why black is worn for funerals? This custom came from Queen Victoria during the loss of her husband in 1861. She set a course of rules during the duration of her life that people followed during their time of loss and sorrow. Those customs soon made their way to the United States and onto Clearfield County. After the death of Queen Victoria’s beloved husband, Prince Albert, she wore only black for more than 40 years.
Homes were decorated in the late 1800s through the 1940s during times of mourning. Black coverings draped the windows, mirrors and even outdoors. A mourning wreath would hang on the front door as a symbol that the household had suffered the loss of a loved one.
During the latter part of the 1800s, society became preoccupied with death due to the extraordinary toll the Civil War had bestowed.
In 1900 most men in our county went to mortuary school in Philadelphia to learn how to prepare the bodies. The undertaker would come to the home of the deceased and prepare the body there or transport the body to his place of residence for preparation and then transport it back to the home for the viewing and funeral traditions of the family. White gloves would be placed on the hands of the deceased to hide the discoloring of flesh which would happen quickly.
Undertakers were quite often cabinet makers, and not only did they build the wooden caskets they also had livery service for the horse drawn hearse. There is an elaborate example of Clearfield’s Fred B. Leavy Funeral Home hearse on display in the Clearfield County Historical Society’s Carriage House.
Featured in the exhibit is an antique wicker coffin, used to transport bodies to the grave or the funeral home, a velvet backdrop and matching casket apron, a portable candle holder and crucifix. These items were donated by Frank Kruise in memory of Leonard Buranovsky in 2006.
Kruise bought the Buranovsky Funeral Home in Ramey after Buranovsky retired. These items on exhibit were transported and set up in private homes for viewings before the funeral homes were established in the 1940s. Most undertakers lived on the second floor of the funeral home due to a 1960s state law that required someone to stay at the location of the body until it was buried. Mr. and Mrs. Burnaovsky lived above their Ramey funeral home.
Flowers have always had a peaceful presence at viewings and funeral services. Flowers were not just placed around the casket for comfort but mainly to help disguise the smell of the decaying corpse, since the body would be resting in the parlor for days and sometimes in extreme heat. In the dining room many families would offer a memento of a “funeral cookie”, wrapped and sealed with black wax, a gesture made by the family at a wake.
In addition, there is a mourning quilt, a tombstone from a Clearfield County pioneer and Revolutionary War soldier, John Ludwig Snyder, who lived to be 113 years old and other related relics. There is a post-mortem photo of Absolum Pearce who died by a lightning strike. He is propped up in the parlor of his home. Many times the only opportunity that a person had in those days for a photo was in death, as photography was a new invention just starting to become a popular way of preserving an image from the past.
In the late 1950s caskets began to be buried in concrete vaults to avoid collapse of gravesites. Metal caskets became more common after WWII, and in the mid-1960s when vaults sealed, there were more casket options, including wood. In the 1990s, cremation became a more popular approach with approximately 10% of burials being cremations in Clearfield County.