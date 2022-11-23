The Clearfield County Democratic Committee announced it will host a candlelight vigil held at the Clearfield County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m.
Participants will gather as a community to support all of those who were touched by the attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs. This event is a public, nonpartisan event organized by CCDC member Dennis Biancuzzo.
CCDC held its monthly meeting on Monday. Remote participants were provided a virtual option to attend.
Chairperson Bob Tubbs thanked all of the voters, volunteers, precinct committee persons and candidates for their hard work and a successful mid-term election cycle.
Committee members reviewed the 2023 drafts of the strategic plan and budget, and a vote to approve the final drafts will take place during the December meeting.
The committee discussed local offices up for election in 2023. Anyone wanting to run for local office or school board should contact the CCDC via email at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or by phone at 814-205-3451.
CCDC will continue weekly “Team Tuesdays” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special holiday gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All Democrats are welcome to attend.
Registered Democrats may attend monthly committee meetings that are held at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.