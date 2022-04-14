Clearfield County Charitable Foundation announces the Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship which is available for 2022 graduates of the Clearfield Area High School.
Applications are available now in the Clearfield High School guidance office or can be downloaded from the CCCF website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and should be submitted by Friday, May 6.
The scholarship fund was established by the family of Ava to honor her memory and will be awarded annually to a graduating senior from Clearfield Area High School.
Ava’s family provided the following statement to announce the scholarship.
“This scholarship was established in honor of Ava Marie Evans, our beautiful ray of sunshine, who loved to share her infectious smile, laughter, and words of encouragement with everyone she met. Her beautiful light was tragically extinguished on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 12, when she was involved in an ATV accident while visiting her older sister, Alli on Christmas break in Texas.
“She was in the 7th grade at Clearfield Junior Senior High School where she participated in volleyball. She loved her friends, cherished her family especially her older siblings, Alli, Max, and Madi and adored her bulldogs Rocko and Lucy and cat Rody Jo. She was an avid fan of the Golden Girls and especially Betty White.”
Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The Charitable Foundation is honored the family of Ava Evans has entrusted us to manage the Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund. We look forward to working with the Evans family to award the first scholarship this year and growing the scholarship fund to award additional scholarships in the future.”
The family and friends of Ava are planning future fundraisers to help support the scholarship fund and the events will be announced at a future date. Anyone interested in donating now to the Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund can visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org, click the heading Online Donation to a Scholarhsip Fund and then scroll and select the blue button “Donate to Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund.”
Online donations are processed via a secure PayPal account. Interested donors can also mail a donation check made payable to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and write Ava Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund in the check’s memo field. Send the donation check to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830.
All donations made to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation are tax deductible.