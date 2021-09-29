The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced the reopening of the Clearfield Center for Active Living on Monday, Oct. 4, at its new location 103 N. Front St. Rear, Clearfield.
CCAAA’s top priority is to provide the services and social supports that participants desperately need to mitigate the adverse effects of social isolation, and doing so in the safest way possible as activities and gatherings are held.
The center will open at 100% capacity, all participants will be screened, and all staff and participants will be encouraged to wear face coverings. Guidelines from the CDC, PA Department of Health and PA Department of Aging will be followed to ensure the safety of all visitors to the centers.
Individuals interested in attending or in need of additional information should contact the center manager at phone number listed below; or call the Agency for additional information.
- Clearfield CAL –open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Fri, phone (814) 765-9319;
- Clearfield County AAA – open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Fri, phone (814) 765-2696.