Clearfield Bison Band Alumni - 2019

Members of the Clearfield Bison Band Alumni last performed in 2019. All band alumni are invited to join in the pregrame performance scheduled Sept. 23.

 Submitted

All Clearfield Bison Band alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2022 Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23.

The alumni band members will join the Bison Band during pre-game festivities to perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, National Anthem, and Clearfield fight song. No marching is required. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.

