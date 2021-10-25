Clearfield Area United Way is gearing up for its’ annual campaign and needs help to meet the needs of many people in the Clearfield area. This year’s campaign goal for this year is $200,000.
The virtual kickoff for this year’s campaign is Wednesday, Oct. 27.
United Way works to support 23 health and human service agencies that provide shelter to women and children who are homeless due to domestic violence, that fill the void when a disaster strikes, such as a fire or flood, that provide a centralized location for youth to meet after school, do homework and have safe fun instead of going home alone.
Member agencies use United Way funds to directly fund programs and to use as matching funds to apply for grants.
Clearfield Area United Way serves people throughout Central, Southern and Eastern Clearfield County by providing education and health opportunities and increasing the capacity for income.
The money given every year from the community funds critical services for people in need of support services, safe daycare for children, programs that guide kids and adults into a healthy lifestyle and help to build stable lives through education and opportunities.
Giving options:
- Direct gifts
- Payroll deduction
- www.clearfieldareaunitedway.org
How your support impacts your community
• Emergency services, individual counseling, family services, character building, literacy, recreation, drug and alcohol services, financial and material services, health services, mental health, handicapped services, senior citizen services, information and referral, education ;
• “Jeans for Teens” program;
• “United for United Way” School student change drives;
• “Reading Ripples” program accepts new or slightly used children’s books to promote early education efforts;
• Collects and distributes luggage items to youth programs, used laptop computers and office equipment to local non-profit member agencies;
• Eight years as the first United Way in Pennsylvania to reach goal.
Member Agencies
American Red Cross, Mid-Central PA Chapter
- American Red Cross, Centre Communities Chapter
Boy Scouts of America, Bucktail Council
Camp Confidence (for disabled youth)
- Clearfield Arts Studio Theater
Catholic Charities and Counseling
Children’s Aid Society
Clearfield Community YMCA
Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging
Clearfield Co. League on Social Services
Clearfield Swimming Pool
Crossroads, Inc. (Domestic Violence Program)
Curwensville Community Center
Curwensville Public Library
- Goodwill Industries
Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library
Mid-State Literacy Council
- Pentz Run Youth Services
Salvation Army
School Health Fund
Young People Who Care
- Denotes Affiliate status (Not funded through the General Fund for this year)
Schedule of 2022 Campaign Meetings
- Kickoff –Oct. 27 10 a.m. to noon (virtual campaign)
- First report –Nov. 16 at noon luncheon
- Second report –Dec. 7 at noon luncheon
- Third report –Jan. 11, 2022 at noon luncheon
Campaign Team
President
Wilson Fisher
Campaign Chair Kay Dell’Antonio
Campaign Vice Chair
The Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner
Michele Fannin
Eric Johnson
Sue Rumfola
Debbie Bowser
Kristi Rich
Melissa Janocko
Valerie Dixon
Michael Kephart
Michelle Capitos
Michelle Hampton
Jessica Kling
Jeanie Jacobs
Michael Ryan
Kevin Wain
Greg Dixon
Terry Struble
Becky Soult
Kayla Caragein
Mary Jones
Martha Tylwalk –honorary chair
Brenda Terry
Rich Greslick
Julie Noal