Clearfield Area United Way is gearing up for its’ annual campaign and needs help to meet the needs of many people in the Clearfield area. This year’s campaign goal for this year is $200,000.

The virtual kickoff for this year’s campaign is Wednesday, Oct. 27.

United Way works to support 23 health and human service agencies that provide shelter to women and children who are homeless due to domestic violence, that fill the void when a disaster strikes, such as a fire or flood, that provide a centralized location for youth to meet after school, do homework and have safe fun instead of going home alone.

Member agencies use United Way funds to directly fund programs and to use as matching funds to apply for grants.

Clearfield Area United Way serves people throughout Central, Southern and Eastern Clearfield County by providing education and health opportunities and increasing the capacity for income.

The money given every year from the community funds critical services for people in need of support services, safe daycare for children, programs that guide kids and adults into a healthy lifestyle and help to build stable lives through education and opportunities.

Giving options:

How your support impacts your community

• Emergency services, individual counseling, family services, character building, literacy, recreation, drug and alcohol services, financial and material services, health services, mental health, handicapped services, senior citizen services, information and referral, education ;

• “Jeans for Teens” program;

• “United for United Way” School student change drives;

• “Reading Ripples” program accepts new or slightly used children’s books to promote early education efforts;

• Collects and distributes luggage items to youth programs, used laptop computers and office equipment to local non-profit member agencies;

• Eight years as the first United Way in Pennsylvania to reach goal.

Member Agencies

American Red Cross, Mid-Central PA Chapter

  • American Red Cross, Centre Communities Chapter

Boy Scouts of America, Bucktail Council

Camp Confidence (for disabled youth)

  • Clearfield Arts Studio Theater

Catholic Charities and Counseling

Children’s Aid Society

Clearfield Community YMCA

Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging

Clearfield Co. League on Social Services

Clearfield Swimming Pool

Crossroads, Inc. (Domestic Violence Program)

Curwensville Community Center

Curwensville Public Library

  • Goodwill Industries

Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania

Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library

Mid-State Literacy Council

  • Pentz Run Youth Services

Salvation Army

School Health Fund

Young People Who Care

  • Denotes Affiliate status (Not funded through the General Fund for this year)

Schedule of 2022 Campaign Meetings

  • Kickoff –Oct. 27 10 a.m. to noon (virtual campaign)
  • First report –Nov. 16 at noon luncheon
  • Second report –Dec. 7 at noon luncheon
  • Third report –Jan. 11, 2022 at noon luncheon

Campaign Team

President

Wilson Fisher

Campaign Chair Kay Dell’Antonio

Campaign Vice Chair

The Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner

Michele Fannin

Eric Johnson

Sue Rumfola

Debbie Bowser

Kristi Rich

Melissa Janocko

Valerie Dixon

Michael Kephart

Michelle Capitos

Michelle Hampton

Jessica Kling

Jeanie Jacobs

Michael Ryan

Kevin Wain

Greg Dixon

Terry Struble

Becky Soult

Kayla Caragein

Mary Jones

Martha Tylwalk –honorary chair

Brenda Terry

Rich Greslick

Julie Noal

