Clearfield Alliance Christian School Parent-Teacher Organization is hosting its 19th Annual CACS PTO Auction on Nov. 20.
Members of the PTO, school families, and students have been busily seeking donations of new items to add to the auction, which is headlined by local auctioneer Pat Errigo. Classrooms have been collecting items for baskets representing different themes including a LEGO basket, a snowman basket, a camping basket and much more. Donations have been received from businesses, museums, amusement parks and individual families. Donations to the auction and the CACS PTO can be made by contacting the Clearfield Alliance Christian School at (814) 765-0216.
The CACS PTO Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Clearfield Alliance Christian School cafeteria. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration and to preview auction items. The auction begins at 10 a.m. The CACS PTO will also have a concession stand with homemade soups and baked goods and will be open for the duration of the auction.
Masks are required within the school building for the duration of the auction by policy of the CACS School Board under the mandate from the PA Department of Health.
Despite last year’s interruption, the CACS PTO looks forward to supporting its students, teachers and staff with funds raised through the auction. In the past, PTO have funded classroom supplies, library collections, playground equipment, classroom magazine subscriptions and more to benefit their students.
CACS PTO welcomes everyone to join in our 19th Annual PTO Auction, and hopes to see many turn out to support the students, teachers and staff of our school.