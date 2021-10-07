Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission is proud to welcome Teeny Treasures Childcare LLC to the growing list of Clearfield County community partners who have joined Young Lungs at Play! — an initiative to make public parks, playing fields and playgrounds a tobacco-free environment.
Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission invites all Clearfield and Jefferson County cities, municipalities, school districts and counties to join Teeny Treasures Childcare LLC in eliminating children’s exposure to secondhand smoke at local public parks, playgrounds and playing fields by participating in Young Lungs at Play!. Young Lungs at Play! is a no cost tobacco-free parks and playgrounds initiative that is proven successful in Pennsylvania and nation-wide! This initiative will help protect the environment and the health of all county residents.
Young Lungs at Play! assists cities, municipalities, school districts and counties to designate parks, playgrounds and recreation fields as tobacco-free. Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission provides the interested party with weather resistant Young Lungs at Play! signs that can be posted in designated tobacco-free public areas.
For more information about Young Lungs at Play!, please contact Karen Orner at korner@cjdac.org. To learn more about Teeny Treasures Childcare LLC, please contact (814) 205-4027 or jmaines@tennytreasures.com.
Young Lungs at Play! is affiliated with the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, Nicotine Free Northwest PA and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.