BOALSBURG — Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Thursday evening, Sept. 28, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave. in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Dr. Barbara A. Gannon will speak on “Olustee, Fla.: Confederate Memorials on a Union Burial Ground.” This lecture is being jointly sponsored by the Penn State Civil War Era Center and the Central PA Civil War Round Table.
Gannon is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Central Florida. She received her B.A. from Emory University, an M.A. from George Washington University, and a Ph.D. from The Pennsylvania State University. She is the author of The Won Cause: Black and White Comradeship in the Grand Army of the Republic. All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 814-861-0770.