BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, AuG. 2, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave. in Boalsburg at 7 p.m.
David A. Welker will speak on “Antietam’s Cornfield Fight.” This Sept. 17 marks the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Antietam, Md., the bloodiest single day battle in American History.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT Vice President, Jim Bloom, at 814-880-7138.