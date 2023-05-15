STATE COLLEGE — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday, June 6, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg, beginning at 7 p.m.
The featured speaker will be Jared Frederick on “The Unfinished Work: The Hidden History of the World Wars at Gettysburg.”
June 6 is WW II D-Day, so this topic is most appropriate.
Frederick has served as a seasonal Interpretive Park Ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park and Harper’s Ferry National Historical Park.
He has been a commentator on the American Battlefield Trust’s online Civil War in Four series and has appeared on C-SPAN, PBS, and PCN in numerous National Park Service productions.
He currently serves as Instructor of History at Penn State Altoona. He has written many books on the Civil War and WW II and will have them for sale.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770 or Treasurer Phil Sauerlender at 814-360-1935.