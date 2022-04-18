BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, May 3, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave. in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
The featured speaker is James Hessler, who will speak on “Come On You Wolverines – George Armstrong Custer in the Gettysburg Campaign.”
James Hessler has been a licensed battlefield guide at Gettysburg National Military Park since 2003. His 2009 book, Sickles at Gettysburg, was awarded the R.E. Lee Civil War Round Table’s Bachelder Coddington Award and the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table’s Distinguished Book Award as the most outstanding work on the Gettysburg Campaign. His most recent book, Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg, was co-authored with Wayne Motts and released in 2015.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.