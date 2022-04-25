BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, May 3, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave. in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
The featured speaker is James Hessler who will speak on “Come On You Wolverines – George Armstrong Custer in the Gettysburg Campaign.”
Hessler has been a licensed battlefield guide at Gettysburg National Military Park since 2003. His 2009 book, Sickles at Gettysburg, was awarded the R.E. Lee Civil War Round Table’s Bachelder Coddington Award and the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table’s Distinguished Book Award as the most outstanding work on the Gettysburg Campaign. His most recent book, Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg, was co-authored with Wayne Motts and released in 2015.
Hessler has been a guest on NPR, Travel Channel, PCN-TV, Breitbart News, Civil War Radio, and Gettysburg Daily. He is a popular author and speaker at Civil War Round Tables who has taught courses for the Gettysburg Foundation and Harrisburg Area Community College. Hessler was one of the primary content designers for the Civil War Trust’s mobile Gettysburg application and animated maps.
160 years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President, Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770.