CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough will be sponsoring a holiday and Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the borough building.
The party will be from 1-3 p.m. Santa will be on hand to greet everyone. Refreshments will be served, and crafts for youngsters and events will take place throughout the party. There will be gingerbread man and reindeer crafts, cookie decorating and cookie treat bags, as well as a hot chocolate bar. Santa Claus will be present for pictures from 1-2:30 p.m.
The public is invited to come celebrate the season at this family-oriented party.