BOALSBURG — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, April 4, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
The featured speaker is John Fazio who will speak on “Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War.”
Fazio’s power point presentation tells the story of Union General Francis C. Barlow and his wife, Arabella, and Confederate General John B. Gordon and his wife, Fanny. Both wives followed their husbands from battlefield to battlefield and each nursed her spouse back to good health after life-threatening wounds. At Gettysburg, Gordon saved Barlow’s life by ministering to him on the battlefield and by arranging Arabella to come through his line to be with her husband, only to face him in head-to-head combat ten months later at Spotsylvania.
160 years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror. Anyone who is interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President, Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770.