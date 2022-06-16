STATE COLLEGE — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday evening, July 5, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Road, in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Nicholas Picerno will speak on “The Controversial Wounding of General Joseph Mansfield at Antietam.”
Picerno has researched this controversy thoroughly and will have a power point presentation and unpublished photographs and letters on this subject which he will share with all attendees. This Sept. 17 marks the 160th anniversary of the great Battle of Antietam, Maryland, in which General Mansfield wrongly shouted “You are firing on your own men.”
The Battle of Antietam remains to this day the single bloodiest day on American soil with nearly 23,000 American casualties.
Picerno is Chairman-Emeritus of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation in New Market, Va. He also serves on the Federal Advisory Commission of the Cedar Creek-Belle Grove National Park, is vice-president of the Lincoln Society of Virginia, and he serves on the advisory board of Kennesaw State University’s Center for the Study of the Civil War Era. He has published articles in both “Civil War Times” and “America’s Civil War” magazines.
160 years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President Lynn Herman at (814) 861-0770.