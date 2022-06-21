PENFIELD — Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association held its eighth annual Dave Long Memorial Children’s Fishing Derby on May 21. The event was held on the small side of Parker Lake at Parker Dam State Park.
Prior to the official start of the derby, two trout stockings were held on Friday evening, May 20. Trout came from two cooperative fish nurseries, which were the Susquehanna Valley Rod Gun Club Nursery in La Jose and the Mount Lick Trout Nursery in Penfield.
Together about 1,250 trout were stocked. A total of 95 youths registered for the event with well over 200 people in attendance. The event was open to all children between the ages of 3-15 years of age. The age groups presented were 3-5, 6-10, and 11-15 years of age.
Carter Billott in the 6-10 age group was presented with the big Dave Long trophy for the largest overall trout he caught that was 17.5 inches.
Winners in the three age groups for first trout, first limit, and largest trout were also presented with trophies.
Winners in age group 3-5 were Vanessa Geahart with first trout, Reagan Billett with first limit, and Reagan Billett also caught the largest trout in the age group which was 15.5 inches.
Age group 6-10 winners were Connor Dick with first trout, Cole Slaughenaupt with first limit and Carter Billott with largest trout which was 17.5 inches.
Age group 11-15 winners were Brielle Bainey with first trout, Brielle Bainey with first limit and Porter Ryan with largest trout at 16.5 inches.
Three kayaks along with 12 bikes and two scooters and numerous prizes were given to every child or youth registered for the derby with every child or youth receiving prizes.
Reagan Billett in the 3-5 age group along with Carter Billott in the 6-10 age group and Caleb Hendershot in the 11-15 year age group will all receive a custom made fly rod for catching the first palomino trout in their age groups compliments of Darrin Shugarts of Clearfield.
In addition to this derby, Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association continues in its partnership for the 27th year providing glass grade limestone which it pays for to be put in Laurel Run which feeds Parker Lake and keeps this lake on the PA State Fish and Boat Commission’s stocking list and enables fishing derbies to be held and trout to be stocked in Parker Lake.