BIGLER — Autumn is here, and so is CenClear’s Fall Festival. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Hosted by CenClear and the YMCA of Centre County, it will be held at 5193 Morgan Run Rd., West Decatur.
There is no admission charge. The day includes a variety of free entertainment, including hayrides, fresh apple cider, games and lunch. This year’s event includes a touch-a-truck area where children can see a fire truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., ambulance and more up close. Vendors are also attending so mom, dad, grandma and grandpa can browse and do some shopping.
Stop by the apple cider-making station for a demonstration.
Knotty Ray will be participating in the festival. Watch how he turns a log into a work of art using just a chainsaw and his talented hands.
The event includes a free lunch provided by CenClear, and this year, it comes with a sweet dessert, courtesy of the Kiwanis of Philipsburg. The Kiwanis will be dishing up free ice cream
There will also be pumpkins for children to decorate during the festival and also pumpkin bowling. Other games lined up for the event include Fishing for Feelings, Memory Match and an obstacle course.
The YMCA will be providing an opportunity for children to try their hand at archery. An event is better with friends, and visitors will be welcomed by costumed characters.
There will also be a photo booth.
A Safety Expo will be included in the Fall Festival this year so that in addition to lots of fun there will be plenty of information on how to keep your family safe. Stop by and meet the newest addition to the Children’s Advocacy Council of Clearfield County—their furry friend Kirby!
Southbound and the YMCA’s Academy of Music will be stopping in from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide visitors with entertainment.