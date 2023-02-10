BIGLER — It’s time to plan for the 2023-24 school year. Applications are now being accepted by CenClear for the upcoming year. CenClear offers preschool classes throughout Clearfield, Centre and Elk counties.
At CenClear, the focus is on the entire child. In addition to learning through play, these children enjoy healthy meals or snacks while also learning about the importance of eating nutritious foods. CenClear focuses on their mental, physical and cognitive health. CenClear helps them to develop social skills and independence.
CenClear works closely with various school districts to ensure preschool students are learning the skills they will need to move into kindergarten and for life-long learning.
CenClear offers full-day classes in the majority of its preschools. Half-day classes are offered in Coalport, Hyde and CPI.