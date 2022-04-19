Clearfield County Conservation District has extra trees to sell in-person at its annual tree sale, which is on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All trees will be sold on a first come, first serve basis for $5 each, which includes tax and fees. The district will accept cash, checks or cards for the transaction.

The trees available for purchase are:

  • Arrowwood Viburnum
  • Raspberry
  • Quaking Aspen
  • Red Elderberry
  • Red Osier Dogwood
  • High Bush Cranberry
  • River Birch
  • Nannyberry
  • Pussy Willow
  • Sassafras
  • Serviceberry
  • Tulip Poplar
  • Chinese Chestnut
  • Crabapple
  • American Plum
  • Bitternut Hickory
  • Buttonbush
  • Spicebush
  • Sycamore

The sale takes place at the Clearfield County Conservation District, located at 6395 Clearfield-Woodland Hwy., Clearfield. The district will be facilitating the sale through the garage immediately adjacent to the office. Signage will be visible from the road to expedite the pick-up process. Please come prepared with appropriate vehicles to transport trees, all of which will be 12 to 36 inches in size.

