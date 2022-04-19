Clearfield County Conservation District has extra trees to sell in-person at its annual tree sale, which is on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All trees will be sold on a first come, first serve basis for $5 each, which includes tax and fees. The district will accept cash, checks or cards for the transaction.
The trees available for purchase are:
- Arrowwood Viburnum
- Raspberry
- Quaking Aspen
- Red Elderberry
- Red Osier Dogwood
- High Bush Cranberry
- River Birch
- Nannyberry
- Pussy Willow
- Sassafras
- Serviceberry
- Tulip Poplar
- Chinese Chestnut
- Crabapple
- American Plum
- Bitternut Hickory
- Buttonbush
- Spicebush
- Sycamore
The sale takes place at the Clearfield County Conservation District, located at 6395 Clearfield-Woodland Hwy., Clearfield. The district will be facilitating the sale through the garage immediately adjacent to the office. Signage will be visible from the road to expedite the pick-up process. Please come prepared with appropriate vehicles to transport trees, all of which will be 12 to 36 inches in size.