The Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees held their annual “Not Going Back to School” picnic with a twist.
This year the picnic was held indoors at the Farm Table Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 25. A buffet meal of hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, carrot cake and beverages was served.
Twenty eight members and guests attended. Of the guests, seven were local politicians, who each spoke briefly about a topic of special significance to them. Politicians attending included the Clearfield County Commissioners, Judge Jerry Nevling, Republican candidate for state representative for the 73rd district Dallas Kephart, Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, and Bill Armstrong, district office manager for Rep. Thomas Sankey.
Upcoming events for the Clearfield chapter include hosting the region five fall meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the chapter fall meeting and luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27. Information on both events will be in the upcoming fall newsletter. The chapter also holds monthly luncheons on the third Tuesday of each month at the Farm Table Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.