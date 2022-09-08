Picnic

Pictured are Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees Legislative Chair Van Johnson, Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel, Dave Glass and Tony Scotto, Judge Jerry Nevling, Republican candidate for state representative Dallas Kephart, Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, and CCC/PASR President Bev Wilson.

 Submitted

The Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees held their annual “Not Going Back to School” picnic with a twist.

This year the picnic was held indoors at the Farm Table Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 25. A buffet meal of hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, carrot cake and beverages was served.

