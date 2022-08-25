Adult Day Center at Daisy Place

Pictured is the entrance to the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic and the Adult Day Center at Daisy Place, 1924 Daisy St. Ext. (rear), in Clearfield.

An upcoming open house planned by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will showcase the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic and the Adult Day Center at the Daisy Place location in Clearfield.

All members of the community are welcome to attend, receive a tour, and get more information about these unique care facilities. Light refreshments will be provided.

