Residents of Clearfield are invited to gather to discuss the importance of determining and sharing one’s wishes for care through the end of life. The event will be held on April 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. at 116 S. 2nd St., Clearfield. It is hosted by Clearfield County Area Agenc on Aging, a proud champion of The Conversation Project.
Since 2012, TCP has been an initiative of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and has been inspiring conversations about care through the end of life within homes and communities, garnering support on national, state and local levels. At the heart of TCP is its Conversation Starter Guide, a free, downloadable, step-by-step guide developed to help individuals and those who matter most start conversations about care wishes now and through the end of life.
TCP also offers free tools for how to choose a health care proxy, how to be a health care proxy, how to talk with a health care team, and guides for caregivers of seriously ill children or people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
TCP’s Conversation Starter Guide was co-created with individuals from diverse backgrounds (race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation, religions, etc.), including those who have experience with a serious illness or who have gone through the end of life with a friend or family member (adult or child/teen). The guide has been downloaded more than 550,000 times by individuals from all 50 states and 160+ countries, and its currently available in multiple languages.
The Conversation Guide has received support from individuals, healthcare providers, health plans, and employers as a simple and effective tool to normalize the conversation and guide the process.
To register for this event, contact CCAAA at (814) 765-2696 and ask for Julie. Space is limited so call to reserve your spot. For more information about CCAAA, visit ccaaa.net.