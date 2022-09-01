Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is seeking community support for the vital Blizzard Box program, which helps to keep seniors from going hungry during the winter months. Opportunities to become a sponsor are available by visiting www.ccaaa.net or contacting the agency at 814-765-2696.

Each year, across Pennsylvania and other states in the USA, Blizzard Boxes are packed and delivered to homebound Meals on Wheels recipients. Typically, a combination of nonperishable foods, they are packaged and delivered at the onset of winter. Consumers are encouraged to store the meals in a safe place to use as a backup for stormy winter days when the Meals on Wheels staff may be unable to deliver a hot meal. On these days, consumers are called and reminded to use some of the food from their Blizzard Box. Boxes are replenished as they are used, depending on available supply.

