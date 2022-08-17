CCAAA Lottery Calendars available this fall

The cover of Clearfield Area Agency on Aging’s 2023 Lottery Calendar.

 Submitted

CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is once again offering the popular Lottery Calendars for the 2023 calendar year.

Calendars are each marked with a three-digit number, valid for every day of the year. Cash prizes are awarded each day, the amount of which is listed on the calendar for each date. Winning numbers are determined by the first three-digits of the “PA Pick 3” evening number drawn at 7:00 p.m. Individuals may request a number if is still available.

