Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of March 14.
Senior Menu
Monday, March 14, Lemon herb chicken thigh, rice pilaf, whole kernel corn, dinner roll with margarine, diced peaches.
Tuesday, March 15, Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered egg noodles, green peas, whole wheat roll, sugar cookie.
Wednesday, March 16, Sausage with peppers and onions, parmesan pasta, capri vegetable blend, white bread, butterscotch pudding.
Thursday, March 17, Texas style shredded pork, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn muffin, pineapple chunks.
Friday, March 18, Beef and macaroni casserole, cauliflower, diced carrots, wheat bread with margarine, red, white and blue parfait.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, March 14, 11 a.m., Brain game, how many farm animals can you name?; 12:30 p.m., How many days till spring?
Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m., Easter craft; 12:30 p.m., Wii bowling.
Wednesday, March 16, 11 a.m., Uno; 12:30 p.m., Wii bowling.
Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m., Grocery bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Friday, March 18, 11 a.m., Paper bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, March 14, 10 a.m., Easter craft; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Brain games, can you keep up?
Tuesday, March 15, 10 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12;30-1:15 p.m., Pick or Poke Bingo.
Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m., Paper pot luck; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Button spinning, did you play this in your day?
Thursday, March 17, 10 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Dominos/cards.
Friday, March 18, 10 a.m., 5 Crowns Card Game; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Make your own bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 14, 11 a.m., Socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Bingo.
Wednesday, March 16, 11 a.m., Word games; Bingo.
Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m., Nutrition education; St. Patricks Day Bingo.
Friday, March 18, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, March 14, 11 a.m., Word search, Hawaiian vacation; 1 p.m., Colors game.
Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m., Word search, Holiday in Hawaii; 1 p.m., Slow cooker beef stroganoff.
Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m., Ranger demonstrating how to make butter; 11 a.m., Bingo with prizes.
Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m., Facts about St. Patrick’s Day; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Friday, March 18, 10 a.m., Water birds; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 14, 11 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m., Spring trivia and word search.
Wednesday, March 16, 11 a.m., Michele Nutter, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day and March Birthday Celebration.
Friday, March 18, Closed.