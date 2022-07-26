Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will host open auditions for “MacBeth” on Aug. 7, 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m.

In Shakespeare’s shortest play, a coven of witches prophesied that MacBeth shall be king. His wife, consumed with hubris, incites him to take what should never have been his, resulting in an all-consuming spiral of doom and destruction.

