Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will host open auditions for “MacBeth” on Aug. 7, 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m.
In Shakespeare’s shortest play, a coven of witches prophesied that MacBeth shall be king. His wife, consumed with hubris, incites him to take what should never have been his, resulting in an all-consuming spiral of doom and destruction.
Those auditioning should attend one evening of auditions and arrive as close to 6:30 p.m. as possible. They should be prepared to read from the script, interact with others auditioning, and participate in acting exercises.
Those who are interested in other aspects of the show, such as costuming, set construction, lighting, sound, etc., should also visit CAST during the above audition times or contact CAST directly.
Performances of “MacBeth”, directed by Gayle Gearhart, will take place Nov. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.