It’s time for the start of a new season at CAST starting Nov. 5! Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic available to all who want to show off their talents and entertain, so we want you to come on in and join us! Don’t be shy. Show us what you’ve got!
Songs, skits, stand-up comedy, play what you remember from elementary school on the recorder, we don’t care! (As long as it’s limited to PG-13, of course) Remember, admission is always free, although since we are non-profit we do appreciate donations. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. We hope to see you on Nov. 5!